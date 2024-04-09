88,125 Shares in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Dec ETF (NYSEARCA:DECT) Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Dec ETF (NYSEARCA:DECT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 88,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.11% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Dec ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Dec ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Dec ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DECT opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Dec ETF has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.23.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Dec ETF Announces Dividend

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Dec ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a $0.1383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th.

The Allianzim U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Dec ETF (DECT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DECT was launched on Nov 30, 2022 and is managed by Allianz.

