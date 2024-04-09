A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,532,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 569,086 shares during the period. A. O. Smith comprises about 1.2% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 2.38% of A. O. Smith worth $291,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AOS. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,218,000 after acquiring an additional 20,616 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 0.6 %

AOS stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,651. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $63.88 and a 12-month high of $89.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.09.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 60,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $5,092,403.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,929.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $836,990.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,176.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 60,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $5,092,403.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,929.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,631 shares of company stock worth $8,042,535 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

About A. O. Smith

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

