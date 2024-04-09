A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

A. O. Smith has increased its dividend by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 30 years. A. O. Smith has a dividend payout ratio of 29.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect A. O. Smith to earn $4.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.47. 1,251,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $63.88 and a 12-month high of $89.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.09.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $2,048,020.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,072.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $2,048,020.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,072.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $836,990.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $800,176.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,042,535 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

