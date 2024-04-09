AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.41

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 9191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

AAC Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40.

About AAC Technologies

(Get Free Report)

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Sensor and Semiconductor Products, and other products segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AAC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.