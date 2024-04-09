ABBC Coin Trading Down 7.4% This Week (ABBC)

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. ABBC Coin has a total market cap of $28.19 million and $2.63 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABBC Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ABBC Coin has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000584 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
ABBC Coin Profile
ABBC is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,225,109,279 coins and its circulating supply is 1,223,269,185 coins. ABBC Coin’s official message board is abbccoin.com/blog. The official website for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation.
Buying and Selling ABBC Coin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABBC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABBC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABBC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for ABBC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABBC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.