AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $167.58 and last traded at $167.91. 1,095,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,654,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.43.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $298.87 billion, a PE ratio of 61.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.36.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emprise Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $757,000. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in AbbVie by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 20,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 31,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.