ABCMETA (META) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 9th. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $467,092.41 and $8.60 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00009506 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00014502 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001560 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00013860 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,760.86 or 0.99838330 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00011615 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.05 or 0.00134110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000467 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $7.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

