abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG) Insider Acquires £17,534.30 in Stock

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG) insider Tom Challenor bought 23,695 shares of abrdn Diversified Income & Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £17,534.30 ($22,192.51).

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Tom Challenor sold 40,959 shares of abrdn Diversified Income & Growth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.91), for a total transaction of £29,490.48 ($37,325.00).

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 72.60 ($0.92). The stock had a trading volume of 543,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,351. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 75.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 77.43. abrdn Diversified Income & Growth has a twelve month low of GBX 70.29 ($0.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 88.40 ($1.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 20.47 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of £218.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,630.00 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a GBX 1.42 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. abrdn Diversified Income & Growth’s dividend payout ratio is -30,000.00%.

Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth Plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

