abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.57

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.57 and last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 231684 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.36.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.42.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGOL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

