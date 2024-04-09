Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.52

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.52 and last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 1377855 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABSI shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Absci in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Absci from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Absci in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Absci Trading Up 17.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Absci had a negative return on equity of 44.52% and a negative net margin of 1,933.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Absci Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 222,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,253,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,139,922. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABSI. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Absci in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Absci by 538.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 12,018 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Absci by 1,314.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Absci in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Absci Corporation operates as a generative AI drug creation company in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform identifies novel drug targets and creates biotherapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

