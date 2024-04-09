ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CEO Stephen Davis Sells 26,574 Shares

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Davis sold 26,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $474,877.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,051.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephen Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Stephen Davis sold 17,714 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $317,080.60.

On Monday, February 26th, Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $137,584.59.

Shares of ACAD stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,371,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,083. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average is $24.08. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 0.37.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $231.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.12.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

