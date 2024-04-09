AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 42.91% from the company’s previous close.

AdvanSix Stock Down 1.6 %

AdvanSix stock opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average is $27.48. AdvanSix has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $382.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.80 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AdvanSix will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AdvanSix news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $111,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,996 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,195,288.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,784,466.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,387 shares of company stock worth $486,481. Insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

