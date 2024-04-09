AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 42.91% from the company’s previous close.
AdvanSix Stock Down 1.6 %
AdvanSix stock opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average is $27.48. AdvanSix has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $382.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.80 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AdvanSix will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at AdvanSix
Institutional Trading of AdvanSix
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.
About AdvanSix
AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AdvanSix
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 2 Furniture Stock Stocks to Sit on for Interest Rate Cuts
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Wendy’s Stock Could Be Your Best Passive Income Stock
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Cheap Stocks Insiders are Buying: Investors Should Avoid 1
Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.