Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.38

Shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 280053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.
Aegon Stock Up 0.3 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Aegon Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1734 per share. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aegon
About Aegon
Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.
