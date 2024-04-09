Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.38

Shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 280053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Aegon Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Aegon alerts:

Aegon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1734 per share. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aegon

About Aegon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 461.5% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Aegon in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 3,154.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.