Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Aflac by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in shares of Aflac by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 45,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,712,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE AFL opened at $85.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $64.06 and a one year high of $86.26. The firm has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

