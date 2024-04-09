Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $163.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $145.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on A. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.71.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $144.45 on Friday. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $151.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.08 and its 200-day moving average is $128.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,844,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,844,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $239,315.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,235.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,610 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,333 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in A. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 14.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 55.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $823,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

