Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AGIO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.83. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.71.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.08% and a negative net margin of 1,312.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 1,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $40,813.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,069 shares in the company, valued at $282,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Goff sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $135,360.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 1,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $40,813.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,195 shares of company stock valued at $735,655 over the last three months. 4.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,091,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,037,000 after acquiring an additional 438,272 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 635.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 476,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 411,312 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,926,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,967,000 after buying an additional 344,959 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 523,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,651,000 after buying an additional 231,164 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

