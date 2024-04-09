Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Trading Up 5.2%

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.24 and last traded at $29.13. 225,714 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 812,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.71.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.08). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,312.64% and a negative return on equity of 38.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Brian Goff sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $165,221.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brian Goff sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $165,221.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 1,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $40,813.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,195 shares of company stock worth $735,655 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agios Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 478.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 41,768 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,420 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 581,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

