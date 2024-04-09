AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading Down 0.1%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.69. 2,217,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 11,489,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Compass Point assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.93.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 969.97 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 14,414.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

