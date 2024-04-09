Aion (AION) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $195.26

Aion (AION) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $195.26 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.92 or 0.00107456 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00037308 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00015948 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002892 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000188 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

