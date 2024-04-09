Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Air T Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.94. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62. The firm has a market cap of $59.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.76.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 87.44% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $63.76 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air T
Air T Company Profile
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Air T
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Will the Shockwave Medical Deal Be the Jolt JNJ Stock Needs?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.