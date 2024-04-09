Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.94. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62. The firm has a market cap of $59.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 87.44% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $63.76 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Air T by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Air T by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Air T by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Air T by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Air T by 11,365.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

