Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) Shares Down 11.9%

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) dropped 11.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.62 and last traded at $8.76. Approximately 413,679 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,671,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Airship AI Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16.

Get Airship AI alerts:

Institutional Trading of Airship AI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AISP. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airship AI during the fourth quarter worth about $17,655,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Airship AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,262,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Airship AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Airship AI by 1,393.4% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 735,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 686,429 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in Airship AI by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 500,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 350,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Airship AI Company Profile

Airship AI Holdings, Inc provides AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company offers Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost foe high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

See Also

