Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.71 Per Share

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.7098 per share on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Alfa Laval Corporate’s previous dividend of $0.43.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Up 1.3 %

Alfa Laval Corporate stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.00. 9,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,557. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.19 and its 200 day moving average is $36.54. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $41.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Alfa Laval Corporate alerts:

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 17.38%. Analysts predict that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alfa Laval Corporate

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.