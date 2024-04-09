Algorand Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.90 billion and $57.31 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000340 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00068506 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00010560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00023658 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00015879 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00005976 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,119,813,540 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

