Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,219,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 107,734 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $93,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 141.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,846,000 after buying an additional 2,175,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Air Lease by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,769 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,077,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,494,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,846,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.76. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.79. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $716.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kishore Korde sold 16,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $658,742.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John L. Plueger sold 19,095 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $768,955.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 859,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,598,091.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kishore Korde sold 16,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $658,742.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,152. Insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

