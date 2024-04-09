Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $104.56 Million Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,353,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 192,668 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 3.25% of Belden worth $104,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Belden by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Belden by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Belden by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Belden by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Belden

In related news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 2,056 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total value of $169,208.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

Belden Price Performance

Belden stock opened at $88.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.07. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.54 and a 52-week high of $99.13.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $551.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.06 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.53%.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Further Reading

