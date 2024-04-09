Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $121.50 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,632 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 22,679 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Lululemon Athletica worth $121,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $359.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $441.53. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.93 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. BNP Paribas cut Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective (down from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.75.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

