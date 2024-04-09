Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 76.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,236,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,406,920 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $130,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $44.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.68. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.37. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.81 and a 52-week high of $47.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on JEF

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.