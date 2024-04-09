Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $112.12 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 843,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,115,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.14% of Fiserv as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.21.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI opened at $157.47 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $92.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.38.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.