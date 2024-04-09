Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 619,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,526 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $117,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 484.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 109.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 170,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,019,000 after purchasing an additional 89,094 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $4,092,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 33.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,805,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,529,000 after purchasing an additional 453,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 751.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total value of $2,175,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,692,592.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,813 shares of company stock valued at $25,938,579. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (down previously from $361.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up previously from $263.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.70.

Shockwave Medical Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $325.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 84.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.75 and a 200-day moving average of $220.89. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

About Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Featured Stories

