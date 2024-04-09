Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 75,698 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 586,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 75,698 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.30% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $95,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SITE. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14,782.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 90,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 89,582 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 255,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,587,000 after purchasing an additional 128,076 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,335,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

SITE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Loop Capital cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $170.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.88.

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.35, for a total value of $1,763,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,340,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,836,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $179.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.81 and a 52-week high of $188.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.21 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

