Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,842,050 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23,689 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 3.79% of UMB Financial worth $153,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in UMB Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in UMB Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in UMB Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in UMB Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $84.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.70. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $50.68 and a 52 week high of $87.36.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.69 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.73%.

In related news, EVP John Pauls sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $114,494.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,496 shares in the company, valued at $675,516.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UMB Financial news, EVP John Pauls sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $114,494.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,496 shares in the company, valued at $675,516.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 11,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $952,577.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,738,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,268,149.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,277 shares of company stock worth $2,264,661. Corporate insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

