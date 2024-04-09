Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,784,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,387 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $108,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 35,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.46.

Shares of NEE opened at $65.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.31. The firm has a market cap of $134.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.06%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

