Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,309,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.83% of Bio-Techne worth $101,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 31.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 9.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $800,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,607.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TECH. Scotiabank began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TECH

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

TECH stock opened at $69.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $89.91. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.76.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.48 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

About Bio-Techne

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.