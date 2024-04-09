Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 251,783 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,957,627 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 251,783 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.10% of Uber Technologies worth $120,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,482 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $74.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.97. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $155.92 billion, a PE ratio of 87.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.78.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

