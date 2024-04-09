Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 294,718 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,123,137 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 294,718 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $141,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.19.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $53.80 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

