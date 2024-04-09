Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106,980 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.85% of Novanta worth $111,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 4.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Novanta by 2.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Novanta by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Novanta by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Novanta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $168.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 83.05 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.06. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.20 and a twelve month high of $187.60.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.90 million. Novanta had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $234,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,028,684.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $234,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,659 shares in the company, valued at $19,028,684.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at $4,226,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,160. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

