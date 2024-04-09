Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,649,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,785 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Stewart Information Services worth $96,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,074,000 after purchasing an additional 418,922 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 88.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 853,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,432,000 after acquiring an additional 401,039 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,722,000 after purchasing an additional 278,933 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 474,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,608,000 after purchasing an additional 194,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,816,000 after purchasing an additional 169,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stewart Information Services

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director Matthew Morris sold 12,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $757,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,076.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Stewart Information Services from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stewart Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $64.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.21. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $65.35.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $582.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Stewart Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.17%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

