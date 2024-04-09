Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0628 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSEAMERICAN:ERH opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $10.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 2 Furniture Stock Stocks to Sit on for Interest Rate Cuts
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Wendy’s Stock Could Be Your Best Passive Income Stock
- What is a Dividend King?
- 3 Cheap Stocks Insiders are Buying: Investors Should Avoid 1
Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.