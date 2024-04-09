Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0628 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:ERH opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $10.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 10.8% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 62,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $367,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 11.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

