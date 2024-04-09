Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Trading 0.1% Higher This Week

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $182.40 million and approximately $15.56 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000620 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00014412 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

ALPHA is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is stellaxyz.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

