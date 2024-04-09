Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Trading 0.7% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $172.00 to $185.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alphabet traded as high as $159.89 and last traded at $157.30. 8,282,776 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 22,562,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.14.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Alphabet
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 31.2% during the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Alphabet by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 7,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 27,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alphabet Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.41 and a 200-day moving average of $140.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Alphabet
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
