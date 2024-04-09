ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Gap Up to $12.14

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.14, but opened at $12.56. ALX Oncology shares last traded at $12.34, with a volume of 25,822 shares changing hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.42.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). Analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ALX Oncology news, CEO Jason Lettmann acquired 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,022.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jason Lettmann purchased 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,022.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $223,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 628,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,006,202.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 445.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $168,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 20,279 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 57.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

