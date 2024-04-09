American Express’ (AXP) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

American Express (NYSE:AXP)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $221.00 target price on the payment services company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $220.00. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 1.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.30.

Get American Express alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AXP

American Express Stock Up 0.8 %

AXP opened at $224.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $231.69. The company has a market capitalization of $162.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.52.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Express

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.