American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 314,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC owned 0.16% of American Water Works worth $41,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE:AWK traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.77. 50,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,125. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.25 and a 12 month high of $153.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.32 and a 200 day moving average of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

