Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Increased to $392.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $360.00 to $392.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and increased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $423.57.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $435.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $279.85 and a 1-year high of $440.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $412.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.77.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,161 shares of company stock valued at $35,560,647 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMP. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,651,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,937,000 after buying an additional 32,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,686,000 after purchasing an additional 195,537 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,914,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,137,000 after purchasing an additional 180,356 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,952,000 after purchasing an additional 382,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,121 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

