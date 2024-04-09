Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO cut its stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO owned approximately 0.31% of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 819.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amplify Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IPAY stock opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.86 million, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.49. Amplify Mobile Payments ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $52.92.

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.