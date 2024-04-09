Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,794,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,753 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $753,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. State Street Corp raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,404,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,024,078,000 after purchasing an additional 238,249 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,428,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,696 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,003,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,751,475,000 after purchasing an additional 701,367 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,040,194,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,344,000 after buying an additional 830,281 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.2 %

ADI traded up $4.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,176,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,953. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $202.77. The company has a market capitalization of $99.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 65.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.26.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,113. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

