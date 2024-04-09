Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Reik & CO. LLC

Reik & CO. LLC reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 37,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 145,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Edward Jones raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.26.

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $5.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.34. 1,971,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,410. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.83%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,825,113. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.