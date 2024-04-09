Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $204.01

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $204.01 and last traded at $203.77, with a volume of 3289978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $196.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.26.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $101.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.56.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,825,113 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,404,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,024,078,000 after purchasing an additional 238,249 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,991,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,215 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,003,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,751,475,000 after purchasing an additional 701,367 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,833,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,356,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,040,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

