Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for MAG Silver (MAG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN: MAG):

4/4/2024 – MAG Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $19.50 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2024 – MAG Silver was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $13.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

3/27/2024 – MAG Silver was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

3/20/2024 – MAG Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2024 – MAG Silver had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $18.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $19.50.

3/11/2024 – MAG Silver was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

3/5/2024 – MAG Silver was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

MAG Silver Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.54. 645,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,051. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.15. MAG Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAG Silver

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAG. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 89.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

