Analyzing Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) & Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC)

Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Free Report) and Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beyond Commerce and Omnicom Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Commerce $4.05 million 0.41 -$2.38 million N/A N/A Omnicom Group $14.69 billion 1.26 $1.39 billion $6.92 13.58

Omnicom Group has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Commerce.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A Omnicom Group 1 2 6 0 2.56

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Beyond Commerce and Omnicom Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Omnicom Group has a consensus price target of $102.44, suggesting a potential upside of 9.05%. Given Omnicom Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Omnicom Group is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Commerce and Omnicom Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Commerce -31.00% N/A -26.79% Omnicom Group 9.47% 39.07% 5.78%

Volatility & Risk

Beyond Commerce has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omnicom Group has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.0% of Omnicom Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Beyond Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Omnicom Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Omnicom Group beats Beyond Commerce on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Commerce

Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in the business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience management, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in February 2009. Beyond Commerce, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing and post-production, digital transformation consulting, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, sales support, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services. Its services also comprise interactive marketing, investor relations, marketing research, media planning and buying, retail media planning and buying, merchandising and point of sale, mobile marketing, multi-cultural marketing, non-profit marketing, organizational communications, package design, product placement, promotional marketing, public affairs, public relations, retail marketing, retail media and e-commerce, search engine marketing, shopper marketing, social media marketing, and sports and event marketing services. It operates in the North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and the Asia Pacific. The company was incorporated in 1944 and is based in New York, New York.

